LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver found a loaded gun and holster lying on the road in Liberty Township, according to police reports.

Police were called about 3:15 p.m. Saturday to Liberty Street where a driver said he rode past and saw the firearm lying in the road on East Liberty Street near Belmont Avenue.

Police said the gun was a 9mm Taurus that was not reported stolen. The gun was seized for safekeeping and placed into evidence, according to the police report.

The gun will be entered into the “missing and recovered” database.