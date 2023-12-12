LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The vice president of the Liberty Local School Board of Education is facing charges, accused of being involved in a DUI crash in which police said he left the scene.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 4100 block of Logan Way for a downed utility pole. According to a police report, the pole had been severed in two and was smoking, though no one was at the scene of the crash.

Ohio Edison was called to the scene to make repairs.

While photographing the scene, an officer spotted a vehicle emblem belonging to a Buick, along with other vehicle parts, near the utility pole.

Dispatch then received a 911 call that a vehicle with severe front bumper damage in the roadway near Logan Way and Colonia Drive. The Buick Enclave was unoccupied, according to the report.

Police checked the vehicle’s registration and found it belonged to 49-year-old Christopher Brookbank. According to the police report, Brookbank was found stumbling in the roadway nearby and smelled of alcohol.

He declined to take sobriety and breath tests, according to the report. Police said Brookbank did, however, admit to driving home from a local bar and that he was “drunk.” He also said he would not have left the scene if he knew he would be charged for it, the report stated.

Brookbank is charged with OVI, failing to stop after an accident and operation without reasonable control. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, and a pretrial is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 24.

Brookbank is listed on the district’s website as the vice president of the school board. WKBN reached out to Brookbank but hasn’t heard back.

The school board president said the district is aware of the allegations and has no additional information but will continue to look into the matter.