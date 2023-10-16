LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Township police over the weekend arrested two people on gun charges in separate traffic stops.

Arlix Hernandez, 29, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Sunday on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of child endangerment, a first-degree misdemeanor; and carrying concealed weapons, a second-degree misdemeanor.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Girard Municipal Court.

Reports said police pulled over a car Hernandez was driving at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday on Belmont Avenue for an expired registration. Hernandez appeared to be very nervous and his hands were shaking, reports said. A records check showed that Hernandez has a suspended license as well as a warrant from Campbell police on a traffic charge, reports said.

Reports said there were two small children in the back seat and Hernandez’s wife was in the front passenger seat. Several times he was asked if there were any guns in the car and Hernandez said no and asked if he could get a break and be allowed to go home.

When asked before they searched the car because it was going to be towed if there were any guns inside, Hernandez said yes, reports said. Both children were crying as police searched the car and found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun on the floor of the back seat between both children, reports said.

The gun had no serial number on it, reports said. Hernandez told police he initially denied there was a gun in the car because he was scared and did not understand English very well, reports said. Hernandez is not allowed to have a gun because of his warrant, which is from 2020.

Arrested about 11:20 p.m. Friday after a traffic stop at Belmont Avenue and East Montrose Street was Precious Wright, 26, of Youngstown, who was booked into the jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

A passenger in her car, Derek Bell, 28, was booked into the jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and two counts of carrying concealed weapons. They are both expected to be arraigned Monday as well.

Reports said police pulled over a car Wright was driving because of an expired registration from last November. Reports said police could smell marijuana from inside the car, and when asked if there were any weapons inside, Bell said no while Wright did not give an answer.

A records check found Wright has a warrant from Boardman police for misuse of a credit card, reports said. Police searched the car and found some marijuana, pills and a loaded .40-caliber handgun under the front passenger seat where Bell was sitting, the report stated.

Two passengers in the back seat denied knowing there was a gun in the car, reports said, and they were let go.

Wright became agitated and kicked a partition in a cruiser several times, reports said. Because of her active warrant, she is not allowed to have a gun.