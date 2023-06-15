LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested three juveniles during an investigation into a rash of car break-ins in Liberty Township.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 3000 block of Green Acres Drive after a report that several suspects were breaking into a vehicle.

Officers noted in their report that they received reports of multiple break-ins in Liberty Township and Youngstown over the last several weeks where cash, electronics, firearms and other items were stolen from vehicles, and several Kia vehicles were also stolen.

Police arrived to find three suspects running through a field behind an abandoned apartment complex on Green Acres, according to the police report.

Two of the suspects stopped, while one continued running from officers, the report stated. The third suspect was later found hiding in high grass and was arrested.

Police said the three had $123 in cash on them at the time.

The victim of the theft reported seeing the suspects smash the back window of her car. She said she believed that they were trying to steal the car but were confronted by a neighbor, at which time they stole an iPad from the vehicle and ran.

Police later located the stolen iPad in a wooded area across the street, though it was smashed and unusable.

Police took the three to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of theft, unruly juvenile, vandalism and criminal trespass. The juvenile who ran from officers was also charged with resisting arrest, according to the report.