LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Township police over the weekend arrested two people in separate incidents on weapons and OVI charges.

At about 1 a.m. Monday, Jeffrey Howard, 42, of Warrensville Heights, was arrested after an SUV he was driving was pulled over in the 800 block of Churchill-Hubbard Road for an expired registration. Reports said a records check showed that Howard at one time had a concealed carry permit, but it was revoked through the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, although a reason was not listed in reports.

Reports said when asked, Howard said there was a gun in the SUV, and he thought it was in the trunk. Howard was asked out of the car and while speaking to police his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol, reports said.

Police later found a loaded .45-caliber handgun on the driver’s side floorboard, reports said. He also denied drinking, saying he last had a beer “hours ago.”

Howard was arraigned via video from the Trumbull County Jail Monday in Girard Municipal Court on fourth-degree felony charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons, as well as misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and having a weapon while intoxicated.

Howard pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanors. Bond was set at $5,000. He is due back in court Aug. 10.

About 11:15 p.m. Friday, police were called to a 4520 Belmont Ave. bar for a report of a disturbance, and when police arrived, they were told a patron made threats toward staff and other patrons and also put his hands on a woman. Reports said a car driven by Ronald Berry, 36, of Girard, was blocking the entrance to the parking lot when an officer responded.

An off-duty officer at the scene and several patrons said Berry was the person making the threats, reports said. Berry refused to get out of his car and drove away on Belmont Avenue, reports said. Reports said police chased him at speeds up to 110 miles per hour before Berry slowed down at state Route 304 and Lincoln Avenue and his car was stopped.

As Berry was questioned by officers, he smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words, reports said. Reports said Berry told police he was at the bar and was arguing with a woman and when he put a hand on the woman’s arm, and an employee intervened.

When police searched his car, they found a loaded 9mm handgun in the center console, reports said. Reports said Berry later took a breath test at the police station and he registered a blood alcohol content of .110. In Ohio, a person is considered drunk if their BAC is .08.

Berry was arraigned Monday in Girard Municipal Court via video from the Trumbull County Jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and two first-degree misdemeanors of OVI and having a weapon while intoxicated.

Berry pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanors. He is due back in court Aug. 16. Bond was set at $10,000.