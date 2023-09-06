LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said held police at bay Friday for almost an hour after they were called for a fight is expected to be in court Thursday.

Spencer Borom, 34, is set for a preliminary hearing in Girard Municipal Court on a third-degree felony charge of domestic violence and pretrial hearings for misdemeanor charges of inducing panic, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Borom is being held without bond following his arraignment Tuesday. Court records show the decision to deny bond is because the court deems him a flight risk as well as a danger to the community.

It is the second time Borom has been involved in a standoff. The first was on Thanksgiving Day 2020, when the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team had to be called to his home.

Borom was arrested after police were called just after 11 p.m. Friday to his home in the 3000 block of Northgate Avenue for a report of a woman running away from a man.

When police arrived Borom was in the living room with a woman, reports said. Reports said Borom pushed the woman down and ran down a hallway. The woman managed to get out of the home a short time later, reports said.

Reports said that both of the woman’s eyes were swollen shut and there was blood on her face.

There were two other female juveniles in the house and police told them to get out, and they left, reports said.

Police went inside and saw drops of blood on the floor, reports said, and tried to get Borom to come out of hiding but he refused. Police were told Borom had a gun inside a hollowed-out Bible as well as a BB gun, reports said.

Police from Vienna, Youngstown and Girard were called to help, reports said. Youngstown officers entered the home and cleared it until they came to a bedroom where Borom was found hiding in a closet. He was dragged out by police and taken into custody.

Police found the BB gun and the gun inside the hollowed-out Bible, reports said, and they were taken for safekeeping.

The woman refused medical treatment, reports said.

Borom was also dragged out of a closet by CRT members during the 2020 standoff. He was charged with a fifth-degree felony obstructing official business then but a grand jury refused to indict on the felony and instead returned the charge to municipal court as a misdemeanor. Court records show he pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct, was found guilty, and fined $150 and placed on probation.

In June 2021 Borom was jailed on a probation violation, court records show.