LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The FLOCK camera system in Liberty alerted police on Friday that someone with a warrant was traveling through the township.

Officers caught up with the vehicle just before 8 p.m. on Belmont Avenue where they stopped the Chevy Cruze.

Police say the driver, Kathleen McGovern, 42, of Warren, had an outstanding warrant for receiving stolen property out of Warren.

According to the report, officers found a substance in McGovern’s purse that she said was crack cocaine. They also found a bag under the driver’s seat with an unknown powdery substance and a bag of marijuana, the report said.

The suspected drugs were sent to BCI for testing.

McGovern was arrested and turned over to Warren police.