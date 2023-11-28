LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Icy road conditions have caused several vehicles and a semi-truck to go off the road on I-80 in the Valley Tuesday afternoon.

One of our WKBN reporters is at the scene on I-80 in Liberty Township, near Logan Avenue. She said that more than a dozen vehicles are off the roadway.

There are crashes in other areas of the highway as well.

Traffic is impacted in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

WKBN will follow the latest developments in this story.