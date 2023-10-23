WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former cashier at the Liberty Walmart pleaded guilty Monday to stealing $4,000 from the store.

Teyona Turner, 18, of Youngstown, entered her plea before Judge Cynthia Rice in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to a fifth-degree felony charge of theft.

Turner is accused of taking cash and also not scanning gift cards properly, a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutors Office said.

Girard Municipal Court records show the date of offense as June 11. She was charged by Liberty police June 12.

Sentencing will take place after a presentence investigation.