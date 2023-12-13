LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A home is a total loss after a fire tore through it Wednesday evening in Liberty Township.

A house on Tibbetts Wick Road caught fire around 7 p.m. while the family was home. Initial crews found smoke and flames coming out of the second story.

Tibbetts Wick Road near Shannon Road was closed while multiple crews from Liberty, Youngstown and other Valley fire departments worked the scene.

Liberty Township Fire Chief Douglas Theobald says about 10 departments were there to help due to issues they had with the fire hydrants nearby when the first two tried weren’t working. Nine tankers engines were called to the scene.

“We were really laying water from almost [Route] 711 down to here,” Theobald said.

Though the family was able to get out safely, Theobald says the house is a total loss due to the damage. The cause is under investigation.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.