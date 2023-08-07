LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man with several previous OVI convictions is facing a ninth charge.

Aaron Cousin, 55, was charged last week with felony OVI following a traffic stop on Holly Drive. An officer on patrol at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday followed Cousin on E. Liberty Street because he only had one functioning headlight, according to a police report.

While the officer was behind Cousin, he said he saw him make an improper turn and go left of center, over the double yellow line.

Cousin pulled into Holly Apartments where the officer made contact with him, but he disobeyed all commands from the officer for Cousin to face away from him and put his hands behind his back, and he appeared to approach nearby woods in an effort to run away, according to a police report.

Officers said Cousin smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. They also discovered he had an outstanding warrant from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Reports said Cousin refused a sobriety test and was booked into the Trumbull County Jail. He is charged with OVI, OVI refusal, driving under suspension and a lane violation.

Cousin pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday. He is being held without bond until his next court hearing on August 9. According to court documents, Cousin was deemed a danger to the community since this is his 9th OVI in his lifetime, and the fourth since 2012 with the most recent conviction in 2020.