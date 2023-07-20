LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A behavioral health agency has opened another location in the Mahoning Valley.

Thrive Counseling has opened in Liberty, right along Belmont Avenue.

It has another location in Warren but wanted to be closer to Youngstown to help adolescents and adults with mental health and substance use issues.

It can see people individually or in group settings.

Thrive wants to be closer to families, because it wants to help families in need.

“Now, more than ever, I believe that people are starting to become more aware that there is a need for mental health and substance use treatment rather than alcohol, pain medication,” said Angel Pixley with Thrive Counseling. “We’re just another place, another layer of support.”

Thrive Counseling provides a full range of services in the behavioral health arena. To learn more about its available services, visit the agency’s website.