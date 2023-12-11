LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty officer on patrol helped to retrieve a vehicle reported stolen out of Youngstown.

A Liberty officer on patrol Friday afternoon got a call about a stolen Kia Sportage out of Youngstown. The officer saw a vehicle matching the description on Montrose Street and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Samuel Xaiviel Perez, 22, of Youngstown, took off and a chase ensued, according to a police report.

Reports said that Perez was driving fast, blowing through stop signs, including one on Belmont Avenue. He lost control of the car twice, driving through yards and then stopped the Kia on Sampson Road and ran away on foot, the report stated.

A perimeter was set up and more officers were called. Perez was chased by officers and arrested in the area of Norwick Drive.

Officers noted that the back passenger window of the car was broken and that the “column was peeled” with a USB-style charger next to it “which is used to start the vehicle,” the report stated.

A jacket on the passenger seat contained 9mm rounds, bags of marijuana, a pill bottle with white pills and the label torn off, the report stated.

Perez is facing charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, failure to comply and traffic violations.

The drugs were sent out for testing to BCI. More charges could be filed pending those results.

Perez was in court Monday when bail was set at $12,500. He is due back in court on Thursday.