GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was arrested with a woman facing multiple animal cruelty charges was sentenced Wednesday in Girard Municipal Court.

Christopher Flynn was given credit for the 39 days he spent in the county jail and ordered to pay fines and court costs on charges of obstructing official business, falsification and having drug paraphernalia in connection to a December 2023 arrest at a motel in Liberty.

Flynn was arrested as police were investigating a call to the motel and another case involving Breigh Mechling. Flynn was with Mechling and was found to have methamphetamine in his shirt pocket.

Mechling was arrested on warrants in connection to an animal cruelty case out of Howland. She was wanted on four counts of cruelty to animals, charges that resulted from Howland police responding to her home on Elizabeth Avenue where three dogs and a cat were removed from her care.

Mechling also had dogs with her at the Liberty motel where she was arrested. Those animals were taken, too.

Mechling was found guilty of the charges against her in December in Warren Municipal Court. She was given a suspended jail sentence, put on probation for two years and made to surrender any animals.