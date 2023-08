LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car and truck collided in Liberty.

It happened along state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue) Monday evening.

A truck was turning onto Harding Avenue when it was rear-ended by a car, which received severe damage to its front end.

One person in the car was taken to Mercy Health. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.