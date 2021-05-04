Liberty mom facing child endangering charge after toddler found alone on balcony

Police said the 3-year-old boy was left home alone while the mother went grocery shopping with other children

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty mother is facing a child endangering charge after her 3-year-old child was found alone, crying on the balcony of an apartment, according to a police report.

Police said they were called to the apartment on Holly Drive on Saturday morning, where they found other tenants consoling the child.

An officer knocked on the door of the apartment and found it was slightly open. No one was inside, according to the report.

Police then called the child’s mother, 24-year-old Shayla Mims, who reported that she went to the store. She said she thought the boy would be OK because he was sleeping when she left, the report stated.

Police said at this point, it had been an hour since the child had been left alone.

Mims then returned home with a vehicle full of groceries and three other children. She told police that she didn’t have room in her car for the toddler, according to the report.

Police said Mims is the mother of the boy but that she had relinquished custody of him earlier in the year to another relative and that she was just babysitting him. Police also noted that there was an incident in the past where the boy was found on the balcony after Mims locked herself out of the apartment while taking out the trash.

The four children were turned over to other relatives while Mims was taken to the Trumbull County Jail on a child endangering charge.