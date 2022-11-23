LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald’s on Belmont Avenue in Liberty has reopened in a new building.

The restaurant was closed for about four months for construction. It reopened on November 16.

Inside, customers will notice a new modern look, plus four ordering kiosks.

The banner hanging behind the register was created by students in the Liberty Local School District.

The kitchen has new grills and fryers, plus an automated beverage system and a new McCafe machine. There’s also a third drive-thru window for faster service.

With the new building, the restaurant also doubled the number of employees, bringing the total to 50 at this location.

“We’ve been waiting a very long time for this new building to come, and we are just so excited to invite our guests back and to have our guests come see our new restaurant. We’re extremely proud of all the hard work that went into this,” said Noelle Brady, director of operations.

The restaurant’s previous building, which was located at the same site, was built in 1982.