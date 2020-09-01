Liberty man looking for two men who helped save his life after heart attack

While on his way to work as a bus driver for the WRTA, Stephen Dunlop crashed his car after having a heart attack

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – On Aug. 21, a Liberty man was driving to work when he had a heart attack and crashed his car. Two men stopped and gave him CPR, which helped save his life. Now, he wants to meet them.

While on his way to work as a bus driver for the WRTA, Stephen Dunlop crashed his car at Gypsy Lane and Fifth Avenue in Youngstown.

“I don’t remember even going up Gypsy Lane, and the next thing I wake up in the hospital. I had a heart attack,” Dunlop said.

“We had a male cardiac arrest in his vehicle, which led him to drive off the roadway,” said Liberty firefighter and paramedic Abbie Buday.

When Buday arrived on the scene, the two men were trying to resuscitate Dunlop.

“Just two middle-aged, African-American males. Just plain cloths. They said they were driving. So I’m not even sure who they are or where they were going,” Buday said. “One was doing CPR and the other was performing mouth to mouth.”

In the chaos of the scene, no one thought to ask the men their names or thank them for what they did.

Buday said they contributed to saving the man’s life because it took the paramedics three minutes to get there.

“If they would have waited on us, that decreases his chances of around 30%. So by starting that CPR right away, they gave him better odds of surviving,” Buday said.

Dunlop called WKBN, hoping this story would help locate the two men.

“We could bring it to a resolve. We could get them over here, give them a beer and hug. If they’re beer drinkers, I don’t know,” Dunlop said.

Dunlop is 59. He’s originally from London, having moved here 11 years ago after getting married. He contributes his heart attack to the pack-a-day of cigarettes he has smoked since he was 16.

If you or someone you know knows the two men, contact Stan Boney at stan.boney@wkbn.com and we’ll try and get the men and Dunlop together.

