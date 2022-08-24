WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who pleaded guilty in connection to a standoff involving Liberty police and other agencies was sentenced Tuesday in Trumbull County Court.

While the judge has not yet signed the sentencing agreement, Brian Butler could see four to six years in prison in connection to the May 23, 2021, incident. He will also get credit for time served.

Butler pleaded guilty in June to felonious assault, abduction, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability. He was originally indicted on eight counts. Charges of domestic violence, receiving stolen property, aggravated robbery and disrupting public services were dropped.

Liberty police were trying to arrest Butler on a warrant and found him on a roof of a house at Kimmel and Scioto streets on Youngstown’s East Side. He stayed on the roof for three hours before he climbed down. Police removed a handgun and a stolen car during the arrest, according to police reports.

While on bond in that case, Butler was arrested Jan. 24, 2022, by Youngstown police on an aggravated robbery warrant for a May 14, 2021, robbery on Dickson Street.

Butler has been moved from the Mahoning County Jail to the Trumbull County Jail to appear on charges in both courts. His case in Mahoning County Court is ongoing.