Liberty man accused of violent attack on teenage girl

Police said the 16-year-old girl was bleeding from her mouth and nose and appeared to have symptoms of a concussion

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A 19-year-old Liberty man is facing a felonious assault charge after a teenage girl was found with injuries on Saturday.

The 16-year-old girl told police that she was in a vehicle with Caleb Edmonds when the two began arguing. She said Edmonds punched the window of the vehicle near where she was sitting, shattering it. She said he also punched her in the face several times with his fist and the broken glass.

Police noted in their report that the girl was bleeding heavily from her mouth and nose area, her teeth appeared loose, and her nose was crooked. Police also noted that she appeared to have symptoms of a possible concussion.

Police found Edmonds at his home on Burning Tree Lane, where they also found the vehicle with a broken window and blood in it, according to the report.

Edmonds denied assaulting the girl and said he punched the window because she was trying to steal the car. He said he did smash her phone because she posted a picture of his genitalia on Snapchat and said she got the photo from his phone and that he did not send it to her.

Police arrested him on felonious assault and disrupting public services charges.