Liberty Local Schools among Valley districts to add turf field

Nohra said the turf should last for about 18 years

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Five Mahoning Valley schools added turf fields to their high school football stadiums this year.

One of these schools was Liberty High School, which took on an energy reduction project. The first thing they worked on was changing all of the lights on campus to LED.

Due to the reduction of savings, Liberty Schools superintendent Joseph Nohra said they were able to take on a turf field.

“Because it reduces water, it reduces a carbon footprint with fertilizer and man power, so we added that project to the whole scope of the greater project,” Nohra said.

Nohra said the purpose of this project is to make the football stadium user-friendly for all programs. This includes recess for the little ones, the band and other sports programs.

“Our band has cancelled countless band events and nights, and it gave an opportunity for us not to have to worry about the condition for band,” Nohra said.

Since they added the turf, Nohra said the boys and girls soccer teams are back and running, and weather won’t be a problem for them anymore.

“In the middle of January, if it’s 40 degrees or more and there’s not a foot of snow and it’s a nice, sunny day like today, kids can go on it,” he said.

After doing some research, Nohra said the turf field can actually benefit the students.

“It’s not the artificial surfaces they developed 20 years ago. They’re new surfaces and actually the footing of it and the hold of it with athletes, and kids running is better on your joints and your knees and ankles.”

Nohra said the turf should last for about 18 years.

“We felt that the students in Liberty deserved what other districts have up the street or down the street. We want a comparable product for our community, just like everybody else gets.”

The other Valley schools adding new turf fields include Campbell, Howland, Struthers and Wellville.