Liberty Hampton Inn celebrates company’s 100-year anniversary by giving back

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Hilton is celebrating a century in business. To mark the 100-year milestone, Hampton Inn on Belmont Avenue in Liberty hosted a charity drive Friday afternoon.

Different businesses, agencies and charity groups set up shop on the property.

The Liberty Police Department handed out stickers to children and let them sit in a cruiser.

Dress to Succeed gave away clothing and groceries to those in need of assistance.

“We want them to know that we’re here to be a support to the community and we are excited to let the community know that there are networking opportunities within the private sector,” said Dorina Shine, with Hampton Inn.

Those at Hampton Inn said giving back is part of their overall mission.