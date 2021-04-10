Liberty food giveaway hands out enough to feed 500 families

It was held at the Liberty Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A food giveaway was held Saturday in Liberty. The Arab American Cultural and Educational Center put it together along with Second Harvest Food Bank.

They gave out enough food to feed about 500 families.

This is their first giveaway since they took a break in the winter, but they said they will be doing it every second Saturday of the month.

One of the organizers wants people who are in need to know that there is food available for them.

“Many of the organizations have donated with Second Harvest and to the Arab Community Center, and so the food is there made available, and people should realize that they don’t have to go without,” said Brian Picard, reverend of North Side Baptist Church.

They are still looking for volunteers to help with future giveaways.

Anyone interested can reach out to the Arab American Cultural and Educational Center.