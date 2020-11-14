Liberty food giveaway feeds 500 families Saturday

The Arab American Community Center along, with Second Harvest, held a food giveaway in the old gymnasium of the Liberty High School

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday morning, 500 families were able to receive food in Liberty.

There was enough food to feed 500 families.

The Arab American Community Center has been holding these food distributions monthly since spring.

They will have one more for this season. It will be next Saturday at the Liberty High School gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.