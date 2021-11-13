Liberty food bank provides for those in need before Thanksgiving

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A local food bank helped serve its community Saturday morning at the Liberty Public Library, giving away food to families in need.

It was the result of a partnership between the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Arab American Community Center of Greater Youngstown.

More than 500 families received meat, vegetables, dry goods, bread and more, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown even helped load up cars with food. He, along with other volunteers, enjoyed giving back to Youngstown neighbors.

“Personally, it’s all about service, and my job is about serving the people,” he said. “I want to make sure I continue to be a servant to the people, and this is a great opportunity.”

“It’s always nice, especially during the holidays, because a lot of people don’t have stuff when they’re getting ready for Thanksgiving and things like that, so it’s nice to make sure they’re prepared and they can give to other people, too, and share,” said volunteer Anissa Al-Karaijn.

Second Harvest Food Bank will host one more of these food giveaways this year.

That will be on December 11 behind the Liberty Llibrary as well.