Liberty first responders use indoor trick-or-treating to interact with community

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The windy and rainy weather created some concern about trick-or-treating this year, causing some communities to change the day. In Liberty, police officers and firefighters invited people inside.

The administration building was open for the second year of indoor trick-or-treating.

“Last year, we had a great crowd,” said Police Chief Toby Meloro. “This year, we even have a bigger crowd. Think the weather had something to do with it.”

Trick-or-treating in this weather was daunting for some but when families heard about what Liberty first responders were doing — well, that’s another story.

“I rushed home from work to be able to bring her, and this was nice and pleasant and they had treats for the kids,” Amal Niser said.

In addition to passing out candy, police officers and firefighters educated families about what they do every day. Meloro said it’s a way to get back to community policing.

“It’s inviting the public in to see where we work, what we do, see our equipment. I said it many times that the children are the community’s biggest asset.”

Meloro said this indoor trick-or-treat brought in hundreds of families.

Niser thinks it was a great Halloween event.

“This was perfect,” she said. “It was just enough, and wasn’t overstimulating and we didn’t have to worry about busting out an umbrella. So this was very nice.”

Meloro said his goal for this event is for the officers to bond with the children and to build trust and communication.