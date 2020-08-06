Liberty Fire Department not scheduling part-timers amid union grievance

Under its contract, the fire department can't schedule part-time employees because it doesn't have enough full-time employees

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The Liberty Fire Department is not scheduling part-time employees any time soon, that’s according to township Attorney Cherry Poteet.

The union has filed a grievance asserting that under their current contract, part-time employees can’t be scheduled.

The reason being, they don’t have the minimum number of full-time employees working.

Poteet said they are working on hiring more full-time employees and have a civil service exam scheduled for September 1.

Until they hire more full-time firefighters, they can’t schedule anyone that is part-time.

Earlier this year, two Liberty firefighters resigned and one retired amid an investigation of alleged drug trading within the department. Another firefighter was also disciplined following an investigation of a firefighter’s overdose death.

