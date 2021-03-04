Liberty fire captain wins position back in wake of drug investigation

An arbitrator has ruled in favor of Liberty firefighter Cathy Macchione

LIBERTY TWP.. (WKBN) – An arbitrator has ruled in favor of Liberty firefighter Cathy Macchione reinstating her to her prior rank as Captain Inspector.

According to documents obtained through a public records request, Arbitrator Rick Bales found the township “lacked sufficient evidence” that supported a justification for demoting Macchione down to firefighter rank.

Bales also ordered she receive back pay for lost wages as a result of the demotion.

The township took action against Macchione in June following an investigation into Firefighter John Beard’s overdose death in April 2020.

Township officials accused Macchione of knowing other firefighters were trading prescription medication and failing to report it.

