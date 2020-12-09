Liberty businesses band together to get shoppers to think ‘buy local’

The group has launched a campaign aimed at encouraging people to spend their money locally

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – It’s no secret that the pandemic made it a tough year for mom and pop shops. However, small business owners in Liberty Township have teamed up to try to make the end of the year a little brighter.

The group launched a campaign aimed at encouraging people to spend their money locally since the dollars spent there are dollars kept in the community.

“We’ve been here 12 years now. It’s hugely amazing that everyone’s kept us here that long,” said Heidi Goldberg with Bodygoodies.

Goldberg and Madison Graham are the mother-daughter duo behind Bodygoodies It was an idea that started in Goldberg’s kitchen but grew into a storefront where everything in stock, from soaps to hand sanitizers is natural and handmade.

“It is a little bit of fun to always be able to dream up and create, but it’s how much I care to take care of everyone’s skin and keep them healthy. There are no chemicals, no toxins, everything’s handmade, and I care so much about what I am making,” Goldberg said.

Graham points to an area where the creation begins.

“Next door we have a unit where she makes everything. We wheel all of our soaps and products over on carts and sell it in the store,” she said.

They say this year, more than ever, it’s important to support small businesses.

“We are small and local. We depend on local business to survive. We don’t have things to tap into to keep us going,” Goldberg said.

Bodygoodies, along with other small businesses in the township, have teamed up for the “Liberty for All” campaign.

“We know they need help, so we’re assisting them in promoting their businesses here on the strip,” said Liberty Township Trustee Arnold Clebone.

Kravitz Deli owner Jack Kravitz said every dollar spent locally helps people in the community.

“It goes to feed someone’s child. It goes to other local people, too, and that’s a little multiplier effect that is going on,” he said.

More headlines from WKBN.com: