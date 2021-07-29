Liberty business owner says man smashed out restaurant windows following eviction and firing

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested after police said he damaged a restaurant and vehicle in Liberty Wednesday.

Liberty police were called to Shangri-La Restaurant at about 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday for broken windows.

A witness told police that Salvador Perez-Merino, 21, had come to the restaurant and broken out several windows before leaving. Police said they also saw the front driver’s side window of a car in the restaurant’s parking lot broken with a rock lying next to it.

The witness told police that the restaurant had been catching up on to-go orders when Perez-Marino arrived.

The owner of the restaurant told police that he had just had Perez-Merino evicted from his rental property and fired him that morning.

As police were leaving, Perez-Merino arrived and was restrained by one of the witnesses.

Police said after Perez-Marino was arrested, he attempted to get out of his handcuffs and cursed at the officer.

Perez-Marino was charged with three counts of vandalism, criminal damaging and resisting arrest. He is set to appear in Girard Municipal Court on Thursday.