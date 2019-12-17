Liberty boy fighting cancer gets one step closer to dream of fighting crime

Joey Gaskell, whose goal is to be a policeman, was surprised with his very own police cruiser Monday night

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A special gift for a special boy fighting a tough disease. Now, he’s one step closer to being just like his heroes.

Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro and his officers surprised 2-year-old Joey Gaskell with his very own police cruiser Monday night.

Joey has been battling leukemia for more than a year and still faces months of chemotherapy.

Chief Meloro said Joey deserves the gift more than anyone else, especially because he’s their biggest fan.

“He whispered to me that he loved the police. That’s something we don’t hear a lot anymore,” Meloro said.

Even though he’s been through so much, Joey’s mom, Jessica Gaskell, knows he’ll keep smiling.

“I always tell people that part of the reason we’ve been able to be so strong is because he is so strong,” she said.

Especially now that he has new wheels, designed by Jason Scoville from Scoville Designs.

“I’m gonna catch bad guys that need to go to jail!” Joey said.

Joey is one step closer to his ultimate goal…

“I’m gonna be a police officer!” he said.

All thanks to the police officers he looks up to so much. It’s as meaningful for them as it is for Joey.

“It’s easy to arrest people, it’s easy to put cuffs on people, but when you make a difference in people’s lives, that’s what it’s all about,” Meloro said.

Now, Joey is ready to put his new ride to work.

“I’m gonna chase some bad guys!” he said.

The police department also gave the Gaskells a check for $300 as an extra gift for the holiday season.