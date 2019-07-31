Liberty bank robbery suspect now facing federal charges

According to the FBI, Dabraylin Hawkins admitted to the robbery attempt, saying he needed the money

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect shot during what investigators called an attempted bank robbery in Liberty now faces federal charges.

Armed bank robbery charges were filed in federal court this week against 23-year-old Dabraylin Hawkins, of Youngstown.

Investigators from the FBI reported that Hawkins admitted to trying to rob Home Savings on July 25, according to court documents. He told investigators that he needed the money, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators say Hawkins walked into the bank on Belmont Avenue and fired a shot into the ceiling. Once the gun was fired, a uniformed police officer at the bank returned fire and the robber exchanged fire with the officer, according to investigators.

The robber then ran, police said.

Police arrested Hawkins, who had a gunshot wound, in the parking lot of Jimmy’s Italian Specialities nearby.

A Liberty officer reported finding the gun in the bushes behind the bank.

Hawkins was transferred to the Mahoning County Jail, where he’s being held prior to a federal preliminary and detention hearing, scheduled for August 7.