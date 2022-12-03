(WKBN) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed the ‘Respect for Marriage Act.’ The U.S. House already passed their own version of the bill back in July.

This bill would protect marriage for interracial couples and same-sex couples.

According to the U.S. Census, more than half a million same sex-couples would see their marital rights protected under the ‘Respect for Marriage Act.’

“Just seeing with Roe v Wade being rolled back, I never thought that could happen, honestly, I didn’t. And the thought is – our marriages could have been overturned as well,” said Tim Bortner with Full Spectrum.

Also according to the U.S. Census Bureau, “The percentage of married-couple households that are interracial or interethnic grew across the United States from 7.4 to 10.2 percent from 2000 to 2012-2016.”

That bill would protect these couples too.

“An interracial marriage could have been overturned at some point, you know what I mean? There’s all kinds of things that have been passed by the Supreme Court that they could turn around and say, ‘Hey, you know what? We want to take it back.’ And that’s scary,” Bortner said.

Bortner says the passage of this law is not enough protect the rights of marginalized groups like People of Color and the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m very happy but there’s still so much that needs to be done for our community and there’s still rights for transgender people being taken away, there’s rights for people that are LGBT, you know, different states are taking away that, like the Don’t Say Gay bill. There’s a possibility of one of those happening here in the State of Ohio,” Bortner said.

The amended bill will be sent back to the house for final approval before being sent to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.