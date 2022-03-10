(WKBN) – The United Methodist Church announced that on May 1, a new Methodist denomination will launch.

Some congregations will branch off to form the Global Methodist Church. This comes amid disagreements about LGBTQ+ marriages and leadership roles within the church.

“Those in the Global Methodist Church hold to very traditional views as far as what marriage is and who should be pastors and currently, the United Methodist Church has a traditional stance on that as well, but there are many within the United Methodist church who would like to see that change,” said Reverend Abby Auman, district superintendent for the Mahoning Valley District of the United Methodist Church.

The conversation on whether to change rules in the church to be more inclusive of LGBTQ+ members has been in the works for years, and it was set to be voted on at the General Conference meeting. However, the conference has been postponed several times over the past few years, and it will now take place in 2024 instead of August of this year.

Members decided not to wait until 2024 to launch the Global Methodist Church.

Although the Global Methodist Church forming will make room for the United Methodist Church to make some changes related to LGBTQ+, the church will not see an official change at the time of the new denomination forming.

“It will take until General Conference in 2024 before anything officially changes in the book of discipline,” Rev. Auman said. “I think that many folks have been operating under what they perceived to be civil and just and loving already. I expected that may accelerate as the Global Methodist Church forms but there’s a lot of unknowns before us right now.”

Locally, there are almost 60 United Methodist congregations. Rev. Auman said it’s uncertain just how many will choose to transition over to become a Global Methodist Church. She also said although the Global Methodist Church will launch on May 1, it may take some time for the churches to work out some details and go through the process of switching over.

Still, the local district superintendent says the two denominations will continue to work together.

“We have a number of Methodist denominations that aren’t necessarily United Methodist, so we already have a pattern of sharing Clergy, of doing mission together. So those opportunities are there,” she said.

Rev. Auman said through all of these changes, she just wants people to remember what’s truly important.

“On the one hand, it’s easy to say that this is simply about who can marry who and who can be a pastor. But, it also really speaks to, who do we think God is, what do we understand the Bible to be, how do we understand scriptural interpretation, and it also really goes to what does it mean to love,” she said.

One more detail that is still in the works is figuring out properties and who will acquire what. Rev. Auman said that process is being worked on.