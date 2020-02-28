LGBTQ center in Struthers continues to grow, looks for community support

In June, Full Spectrum Community Outreach will host its Second Annual Pride in the Valley festival in Warren

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Full Spectrum Community Outreach is an organization dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ community in the Valley.

In October, WKBN talked with board members about the center and how they were struggling to stay afloat at the time. Friday, we followed up with them to see the progress they have made and what new things they are doing.

“We’re actually seeing an influx in youth, which is fantastic. I love seeing the youth come out and get to meet people that are like them. We’re also seeing an influx in the gender variant people as well; we’re starting to see new faces come around from that as well,” said Daniel Tirabassi, the center’s director of client care.

Many of the clients who come to the center are young people.

Although Tirabassi says they received an outpouring of love and donations since October, they are still in need of continuous financial support to help keep the center open.

“We were able to raise over $4,300. It doesn’t necessarily mean we’re stable by any means, but it has given us the center back and given us the opportunity to give back to the community. Support groups, so on and so forth that we always do, we’ve had a couple events since then that have helped toward, but we’re constantly kind of waiting for that next foot to drop,” he said.

All the workers at the center are volunteers. All the money they raise goes right back into the center and the support of the clients.

Some of the resources they offer include the closet of change, which allows clients to find clothing, toiletries and other personal needs; they provide health services such as HIV testing; support groups; nonperishable foods; education and awareness and different training and events.

One issue CEO Tim Bortner said he has seen is an increase in homelessness among the LGBTQ community. Although he says many families are supportive when it comes to a person’s sexual orientation, there are many families who are not.

“We also see the other side of that. We see the parents that are kicking their kids out at eight years old, or 15 years old for being gay, or lesbian or trans. And, it’s just absolutely devastating how you can kick your child out. You should love your child unconditionally,” he said.

He said the center takes calls weekly from people in need of a hot shower, a meal or just help finding a place to sleep.

In June, they will host their Second Annual Pride in the Valley festival in Warren. Last year, more than 3,000 people came out to be a part of it.

The festival will include performances by local theater groups, singers, drag performers and more. They also plan to have a wedding officiant who will be able to marry people at the festival.

The festival will take place on June 20, 2020 at the Courthouse Square in Warren. It is free and open to the public.

The center will also be hosting a pasta dinner fundraiser on March 7. It will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown from 5 – 8 p.m.

Dinners are $10 a plate, and donations will also be accepted. The food will be donated from the Cornersburg Italian Specialties and Olive Garden of Boardman.

Anyone interested in donating to the center can do so on its website.