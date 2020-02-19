Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM

LG Chem battery plant in Lordstown approved for 15-year property tax break

Local News

The tax break will go into effect immediately

by:

Posted: / Updated:
GM and LG Chem battery plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new LG Chem battery plant will be built in Lordstown without having to pay 75% of its property tax for 15 years.

Lordstown Village Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow for the tax break.

The Lordstown Board of Education and board for the Trumbull Career and Technical Center previously approved it.

All three agreed to waive the 45-day waiting period, so the tax break goes into effect immediately.

The LG Chem plant is expected to break ground this summer, eventually creating 1,100 new jobs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com