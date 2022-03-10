VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – In Trumbull County, Vienna Township is asking voters to decide on an additional five-year 3 mills levy to provide and maintain police and EMS protection during the May primary.

“We could really use this if the community wants it,” said Vienna Township Trustee Phil Pegg.

The levy would generate a little more than $313,000 for the police department each year and would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $105 a year.

Pegg says if approved, the levy would replace two 1 mills that will expire at the end of the year.

“When the other two levies are retired, the increase is estimated at about $42/$43? So over what they’re paying now, it’s a, you know, small increase,” Pegg said.

The money generated from the levy would be used to add two more full-time officers, one of whom would become a second school resource officer and the other dedicated to road patrols. They would be put on payroll.

Currently, the department only has five full-time officers and six that work part-time.

“Those officers are working full-time jobs mostly at other departments. We only can use them the remaining time they’re willing to work,” Pegg said.

The township is planning to hold an informational meeting about the levy later this month. It’s scheduled for March 21 at 6 p.m. at the township hall.