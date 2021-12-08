YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three women representing Islamic and Jewish organizations have sent a letter to Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel expressing their “deep concern” about what they call the de facto elimination of the Religious Studies program and Judaic and Holocaust Studies.

The three are Randa Shabayak, president of the Islamic Society of Greater Youngstown, along with Suzyn Schwebel Epstein and Bonnie Burdman of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

They say that not renewing the contracts of Dr. Mustansir Mir and Dr. Jacob Labendz will end the study of religious traditions around the world at YSU and that the history of the Holocaust matters and cannot be forgotten.

They asked that the university reverse its decisions and retain the two professors.

A YSU spokesperson stated the university was aware of the letter but there was no further comment.

