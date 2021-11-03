Less than 30% of voters turn out for local elections

(WKBN) – Just over 20% of voters went out to the polls Tuesday in each of Ohio’s local counties.

Mahoning County recorded a voter turnout of 24.87% with a total of 40,620 ballots cast; Trumbull County had a turnout of 22.22% with 30,301 ballots cast; and Columbiana County had 22.29% with 14,577 votes cast, according to reports from the local Boards of Elections.

There were a few mayors’ races on the ballot as well as a sales tax for road improvements in Mahoning County.

Over in Trumbull County, a couple of local fire departments successfully passed their levies.

Across the state line in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, a total of 27.04% of registered voters came out.

Lawrence County, Pa. had the highest voter turnout with 31.75%.

