Leonard Kirtz to begin school year from home

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leonard Kirtz students are the latest in the Valley to start their school year from home.
It was a unanimous vote by the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
For the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year, Leonard Kirtz School will not have in-person learning.
In a release, the school says it wasn’t easy but noted several factors for the decision.
School officials say some LKS students may have a tough time adjusting to wearing the necessary masks, social distancing is more difficult, and many of the students are immuno-comprimised.
Seventy-one students are enrolled Leonard Kirtz for the fall.
The first day of school is Tuesday, September 8.
