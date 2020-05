They drove by 10 houses on Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special parade was held on Thursday for some special Mahoning County students.

Staff and teachers from the Leonard Kirtz School took their police-escorted parade to 10 houses with balloons and signs, honking and waving.

They have been doing this for all 72 Leonard Kirtz students, but most of the stops on Thursday were in Youngstown.

You could just see the excitement on their faces!