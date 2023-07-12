WASHINGTON (WKBN) – A new legislation is being presented that, if passed, would restore retirement benefits to Delphi retirees.

The bi-partisan legislation was introduced Wednesday by U.S. senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Mike Braun (R-IN). It is called the Susan Muffley Act.

If passed, it would restore the terminated pensions, making the retirees whole. It would make up the difference between the pension benefits earned by Delphi salaried retirees and what they received following the General Motors bankruptcy in 2009.

This means beneficiaries who have already begun receiving benefits will receive a lump sum payment of the difference between what was actually paid by the U.S. Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation and what would have been paid without the limitations, plus interest.

More than 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees were affected when GM filed for bankruptcy during the Great Recession. This resulted in PBGC assuming responsibility for the terminated benefits, but it could not pay an individual more than a statutory maximum benefit. Retirees experienced significant losses to their benefits.

More than 5,000 retirees in Ohio were affected.

“After years of work by workers and retirees in Ohio and Michigan, it’s past time to restore the full benefits of the Delphi salaried retirees,” said Brown. “I’ll keep working with members of both parties and the White House to get results for these retirees.”

The legislation is named after the late Susan Muffley, who was part of the Delphi Salaried Retirees Association’s core leadership in the effort to restore their pensions.

Similar legislation was previously introduced but denied by Senate.

You can read more about the legislation here.