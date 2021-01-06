Legend of Youngstown Playhouse dies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The longest serving member of the Youngstown Playhouse has died.

Joe Scarvell passed away Tuesday. He was 89 years old.

In 2016, Scarvell was honored for his years of dedication to the Playhouse. The honor came as he was directing “The Odd Couple.”

Scarvell first acted at the Playhouse in 1958. He later taught acting at several high schools and Youngstown State.

As one playhouse actor said, “If there’s a Mount Rushmore of the Youngstown Playhouse, Joe Scarvell’s is the first face carved into it.”

More headlines from WKBN.com: