Legal issue settled between property management company and Youngstown clients

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A company that was reportedly using fraudulent contracts to get people to buy uninhabitable houses in Youngstown has finally agreed to settle.

Community Legal Aid has reached a $260,000 settlement with Vision Property Management of South Carolina.

Legal Aid claims Vision Property used fraudulent contracts with nine people throughout the Youngstown area, all of which were clients of Legal Aid.

With the settlement, the nine clients can now divide the money to help cover their investments with Vision Aid into the rundown properties and to cover inconveniences.

Each client will get between $5,000 and $50,000.

“We’re ecstatic. I mean, this was a great outcome. Going into something like this, for us, we don’t deal with large money issues like this very often. Typically, the amount of damages that our clients suffer and the kind of cases we handle are relatively small. So going into this we were a little concerned about what would happen in the end, but knowing we were going to do everything we could on behalf of these clients,” said Steve McGarrity, executive director of Legal Aid.

Vision Property did not admit to any wrongdoing.

Late last week, it was announced that FTE Networks bought Vision Property, which now no longer exists.

