BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — As Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting in which 17 people were killed, Boardman High School is honoring first responders.

Students wanted to create something that would recognize Parkland and all senseless violence by honoring first responders — people who knew they would be the first to arrive and the first to protect in the face of tragedy.

The day started with a state-mandated lockdown drill. Local safety forces from Boardman police and fire, as well as the Mahoning County Sheriff`s Department, were invited. They walked the building, checking that all doors are locked, lights are out and classes are silent.

Following the drill, first responders walked through the halls, honored by the traditional Spartan “clap-out.”

Police and firefighters shared lunch with students as a a chance for them to interact and bring awareness to the pain caused by senseless acts of violence.

In 2018, Boardman High School began this tradition, an event unique to Boardman.