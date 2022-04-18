YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a historic day at the Youngstown Fire Department Monday.

Six new recruits tool the oath to protect the community, and two of them have another connection that made the ceremony even more special.

Maddie Kelly is the first woman to pass the department’s toughest agility test since her mother did it back in 2006.

Ian Murphy, whose mother Leslie is a captain in the department, was also one of the six sworn in on Monday.

