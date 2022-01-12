LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in a program at Leetonia are learning about the field of broadcast.

They are learning all parts of the job from in front of the camera to behind the scenes.

The LHS Morning News includes the Pledge of allegiance, announcements and words of wisdom from a teacher.

While students don’t earn credit for the program, it gives them a taste of broadcast journalism. Something the students think is important.

“It really does inform people in the world because not everyone’s educated on politics, government and everything else, so it shows people what the truth is,” said junior L.J. Rosa.

The program is led by Bob Vaia. You can watch the daily stream on YouTube.