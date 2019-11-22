Leetonia Schools superintendent placed on leave following complaints

Investigators aren't yet saying what the complaints against Robert Mehno are about

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The superintendent of Leetonia Exempted Village School District was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after the school board received concerns from a school employee.

Robert Mehno will remain on leave until an investigation is complete.

Leetonia Police Chief Allen Haueter said he took two complaints Thursday about Mehno but wouldn’t say what the complaints were about.

School Board President Mike Henderson said the employee concern is being addressed per board policy.

Henderson said a person or party independent of the board will conduct the investigation.

Mehno has worked for the district for ten years.