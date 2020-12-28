Leetonia police searching for man wanted for abduction, rape, assault

Leetonia police are searching for Jonathan Paul Cunning following a report last Wednesday

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia Police Department is attempting to locate a man who is wanted for abduction, rape and assault.

The reported incident happened on the 400 block of Somer Street.

The Leetonia Police Department has filed felony charges on Cunning and are requesting any information on his whereabouts.

If see, notify the Leetonia Police Department at 330-427-6731.

Cunning has previously been reported to be armed.