LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia Police Department needs help from the public to find two people with warrants.

On their Facebook page, Leetonia police said there are outstanding felony warrants out for Matthew Withers and Megan Detchon.

If you have information on their whereabouts, contact police at 330-427-6731. Information will stay confidential with the department.